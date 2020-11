Donegal's Sean McVeigh has earned his fourth All Ireland title after Donegal claimed a 3-18 to 0-21 win over Mayo in Croke Park.

Mickey McCann's side trailed early by eight points but a goal from Joe Boyle as the first half ended meant Donegal only trailed by three.

Quickfire goals from Davin Flynn and Ritchie Ryan helped the Tir Chonaill side their third Nicky Rackard Cup.

The Donegal captain, Sean McVeigh spoke with Tom Comack after today's game...