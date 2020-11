The Government is reportedly considering allowing pubs to re-open next month, as long as they shut by 10 o'clock each night.

That's among a number of measures under consideration in attempts to stop private gatherings happening, according to the Sunday Times.

The Cabinet will meet during the week to discuss what restrictions will follow from December 1st.

Restaurants Association Chief Executive, Adrian Cummins says he wants to bring customers 'in from the cold':