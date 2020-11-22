Gardai remind shoppers of potential risks when buying online

Gardai in Donegal have issued a warning to the public of the potential risk to personal and payment data while shopping online.

The warning comes as online shopping and parcel deliveries increase due to COVID-19 and with further increases expected around the Christmas season.

Gardai have advised shoppers to never click on an unsolicited text or email and never give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers or passwords.

Only use secure websites when online shopping, Use trusted payment methods and never send cash.

They have also advised any person who wishes to donate to any charities over this Christmas period to be weary of unsolicited requests and only ever donate to legitimate, recognised charities.

Full guidelines and further information is available at https://www.garda.ie/!9CHPWT