Donegal are Nicky Rackard champions for 2020 after they defeated Mayo 3-18 to 0-21 at Croke Park.

Joe Boyle's goal in the first half gave Donegal a lifeline as they had trailed by six just before the break.

Then, with three minutes to go, Davin Flynn and Ritchie Ryan fired in goals just thirty seconds apart as Mickey McCann's side claimed a historic third Nicky Rackard Cup.

Tom Comack and Ger McNally report for Highland Radio Sport...