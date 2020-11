Tipperary ended their 85 year wait to win the Munster Senior Football Championship in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

In the centenary year of Bloody Sunday, Tipp ran out 0-17 to 0-14 winners in which there Charlie McGeever is involved.

McGeever is a Donegal native and a member of David Power's backroom team.

After the game, David Power spoke with TippFM...