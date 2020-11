Donegal are out of the All Ireland series after they were defeated by Cavan 1-13 to 0-12 in the Ulster final at the Athletic Grounds this evening.

Declan Bonner's side were 0-9 to 0-7 up at half time but only managed three points in the second half as Cavan notched 1-06.

Cavan will now play Dublin in the All Ireland semi final.

After the game, Oisin Kelly spoke with a disappointed Declan Bonner...