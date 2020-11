Donegal are Nicky Rackard champions for a third time after they defeated Mayo 3-18 to 0-21 at Croke Park.

Two goals within 30 seconds in the final three minutes of the game from Ritchie Ryan and Davin Flynn helped sealed the win for Mickey McCann's side.

The win mean's Donegal are the most successful side in the Nicky Rackard Cup.

The Donegal boss spoke with Tom Comack after today's win...