Cavan are the Ulster champions for the first time in 23 years after the beat Donegal 1-13 to 0-12 at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Donegal had led nine points to seven at half time but only managed three points in the second half.

Conor Madden netted in the dying moments of the game to ensure Mickey Graham's side would lift the Anglo Celt cup.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne report for Highland Radio Sport...