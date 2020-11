318 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Republic, and one more patient has died.

126 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal and 18 in Kildare.

The national fortnightly infection rate is down again, to 109 per hundred thousand today -- with Donegal still highest on 231.

Today it's emerged more than one in twenty people missed test appointments in the last week -- something HSE boss Paul Reid is worried about: