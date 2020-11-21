Ulster Final LIVE on Highland

Donegal are just one victory away from three in a row Ulster Senior Football Championships.

Standing in their way of another title this Sunday is Cavan – a repeat of last years final.

Ryan McHugh who makes his 100th appearance for Donegal is looking for a 4th Ulster winners medal while Michael Murphy, Neil McGee, Patrick McBrearty and Paddy McGrath are looking to win a 6th.

See Highland's preview pieces below on this post.

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne for full live match commentary from the big Ulster decider – on air and online at highlandradio.com - throw in at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh this Sunday is 4pm.

Highland’s coverage of Donegal v Cavan is in association with Gal Oil.– Fuel You Can trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin - Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.