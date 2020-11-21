Opening of a Magee medical school a game changer – O’Neill

The Provost of Ulster University's, Magee Campus has told an Oireachtas Committee that the long awaited opening of the medical school there next year will be a game changer for the entire North West region.

Professor Malachy O’Neill told the Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement that as well as providing training for more doctors, in association with hospitals in Derry, Letterkenny and further afield, the development will also open new opportunities in research and business.

Professor O'Neill told the committee a long standing imbalance is being addressed: