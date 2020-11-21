One change in Donegal side as Ulster SFC Final team named

Donegal, who are chasing three in a row Ulster Senior Football Championships have made one change from their Ulster Semi Final win over Armagh.

It is an enforced change with Paddy Mc Brearty coming in for the injured Stephen McMenamin.

The change means Eoin McHugh moves into the full back line to take the place of the Red Hugh's man.

Oisin Gallen is not included in the matchday 26 with Eoghan McGettigan taking his place.

No details have been given about the omission of the Sean MacCumhaills man.

Cavan, themselves, also make one change with Chris Conroy replacing Paul Graham.

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne for full live match commentary from the big Ulster decider – on air and online at highlandradio.com - throw in at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh this Sunday is 4pm.