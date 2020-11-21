Donegal v Mayo Final LIVE this Sunday

The Donegal hurlers will look to end their year with an All Ireland title this weekend.

On Sunday at Croke Park, they play Mayo in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final.

A win would deliver a second Rackard crown in three season's for Mickey McCann's side.

Tune to Highland for full live match commentary from the 1.30pm start with Ger McNally and Tom Comack.

Highland's coverage of Donegal versus Mayo in the Nickey Rackard Hurling Final is in association with An Grianan Hotel Burt, the Northwest's premier wedding venue.

