Cup hurt for Harps – Ryan Connolly & Dave Webster

Holders Shamrock Rovers came from 2-nil down to win 3-2 away to Finn Harps in the FAI Cup on Friday night.

Double chasing Rovers were awarded three penalties in a six-minute spell, two of which were converted by former Derry man Aaron McEneff.

Having secured their Premier Division status for another season, the second half decisions put a dampener on the end of season.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke to a hugely disappointed Ryan Connolly after the game...

Diarmaid also got the thoughts of Dave Webster...