System supports developers, not communities – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that the Meenbog development at the centre of last week's peat slippage was part of a wider application that was submitted in 2015, and rejected.

He claimed the project was then split into sections, with the Meenbog section getting permission from An Bord Pleanala, and residents told just this week that another application is now being made.

Deputy Pringle said even though local people warned the land was unsuitable, they were ignored by a system that supports developers rather than communities...........

Responding, Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said he is specifically prohibited from interfering in the planning process, but pledged that all elements of this development, including the planning process, will be fully investigated.

He said the results of the investigation into what happened at Meenbog will inform future policy...........

Deputy Pringle was sharing time with Meath West TD Johnny Guirke.

You can listen to the whole debate here........