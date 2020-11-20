Shaun Patton says Donegal only focused on Cavan not Dublin

Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton left the soccer world to join up with the Donegal senior panel, a move which has already delivered two Ulster Championship winners medals.

This Donegal side continues to evolve since Declan Bonner took charge and since Shaun signed up in December 2017.

The St Eunan’s clubman says they don’t look back on previous years performances but seek improvements in the next session and the next game.

Shaun who is stationed at Navan Garda Station, is embracing football in 2020…

With a possible third Ulster title one game away, Donegal are seen as second favourites behind Dublin for the Sam Maguire but Shaun says the side are not looking past Cavan on Sunday…