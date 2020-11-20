Sean McVeigh says Donegal want to play at higher level

Sean McVeigh has 15 years of inter county hurling under his belt and the St Eunan’s clubman is seeking out a fourth All Ireland title this weekend.

A win over favourites Mayo in the Nickey Rackard Cup decider on Sunday would add to McVeigh’s haul.

Speaking ahead of the final, Sean says despite all the disruption of covid and injuries, 2020 has been a productive year for Donegal hurling...

The winner of Sunday's game goes to the Christy Ring competition, Sean says that's the level of hurling Donegal want to get to...