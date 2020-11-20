Problematic water mains replaced at Ballindrait

There's some good news for Lifford today as Irish Water has confirmed that problematic water mains at Ballindrait have been replaced.

The area was prone frequent outages and the utility has stated that this latest project will result in less leaks and improved water quality for customers

They say that this will ensure a more reliable water supply and reduce high levels of outages and leaks to customers in the area.

The works involved the replacement of over one kilometre of problematic water mains with high density plastic pipes.

The programme to replace the water mains in Ballindrait commenced in late August and was completed in October.