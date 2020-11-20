Oireachtas committee discusses NW education cooperation

The President of Letterkenny Institute of Technology has told an Oireachtas committee that while Brexit will have an impact on education in the region, there are huge opportunities for growth in the years ahead.

The Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement was discussing the Cross-Border Further Education and Higher Education Cluster, which was formed when a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between LYIT, Ulster University, North West Regional College and Donegal ETB in 2018.

Addressing the meeting by video link, Paul Hannigan said much has changed since that happened........

Addressing the same meeting, Foyle MP and SDLP Leader Colm Eastwood welcomed the collaboration which is there, but said a more ambitious approach is needed.

He called for more leadership from Stormont, saying the needs of the North West region are not being met.........