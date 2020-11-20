Local businesses ‘losing hope’ in reopening in December

A Donegal County Councillor and local publican says many businesses in Donegal have lost hope in being able to reopen in December.

Donegal went to Level 3 restrictions before the rest of the country and seemed to be working initially yet despite Level 5 being in place for over a month now, the rate of the virus in the county remains high.

Cllr Martin Harley, who's also Treasurer of the Donegal Branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland feels that Donegal shouldn't be treated any differently to the rest of the country come December 1st and is warning that any alternative would be a fatal blow for many: