Letterkenny now has highest rate of Covid-19 nationwide

Letterkenny now has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The latest data which covers the 14 days up to last Monday also reveals that while the south Inishowen incident rate is the second highest nationwide, there has been a significant fall there this week.

Letterkenny now has the most cases per head of population than anywhere else at 389.4, followed by South Inishowen at 384.5.

South Inishowens rate the previous 14 days was 536.5 per 100,000.

North Inishowen has also returned a high figure of 347.8, a rise from 312.4.

Milford recorded a significant jump in the latest data, increasing from 196.1 to 326.1.

Both Glenties and Donegal have also seen increases this week - Glenties incidence rate now stands at 171.4 up from 104.5 while Donegal's is 143.4, up from 113.2.

Lifford Stranorlar recorded a fall this week at 231.8, down from 282 in the previous data.