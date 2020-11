Donegal based Senator Eileen Flynn has been elected chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community.

The committee has 14 members: nine Deputies and five Senators.

Senator Flynn was the first member of the Traveller Community to be appointed to the Seanad, and has now become the first Traveller to be elected chair of a Joint Committee.

Speaking before the meeting went into private session, she said there is work to be done.........