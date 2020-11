The European Union could have a central role to play in the event of a United Ireland, according to Sinn Fein.

It has released a document on the economic benefits of a 32-county republic, in which it calls for an all-island Citizen's Assembly to be established.

The party claims the reunification of Germany shows strategic planning and investment can help with any economic concerns, should the two jurisdictions amalgamate.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty says the EU can play a big part...............