Dates set for Irish Legends at Rosapenna

The dates have been confirmed for the first ever professional competition to be played at Rosapenna Golf Club.

The European Legends Tour will bring the Irish Senior Open to the Donegal course in the summer of 2021 from the 20th to the 22nd August.

After a 12 year absence the Irish Seniors, which is now branded as the Irish Legends, returns to the county with former Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley as the host for the event under the McGinley Foundation.

It’s also the first time in ten years that the tournament is back on the European Tour.