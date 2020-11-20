Brakes on full NCT tests at Inishowen centre

Thousands of people in Inishowen are said to be impacted by issues at the NCT centre in Carndonagh.

The centre, which serves the entire peninsula, is currently only facilitating part of the test with people having to travel to Letterkenny for the remainder.

It's understood that it's stemming from a flooding issue at the facility, leading to electrical problems; therefore the lift at Carndonagh cannot be used.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says that in reality, many residents have to make more than one trip to Letterkenny and that's totally unfair to the people of Inishowen.

He's urging the RSA to intervene: