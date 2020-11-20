Back into circuit breaker lockdown for North next week

Northern Ireland will go back into a circuit breaker lockdown next week - to stop hospitals being overwhelmed due to Covid-19.

Hairdressers and cafes open today after five weeks of closures - however they will be forced to shutter again next week.

It means the hospitality industry there will be closed for eight weeks.

The DUP backed the extension of measures - despite vetoing restrictions twice last week.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says it's become more than clear hospitals are on the brink.