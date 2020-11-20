Active Donegal 30 For 30 Challenge launched by Donegal Sports Partnership

A campaign aimed at encouraging people to complete 30 minutes of physical activity at least five days per week over a 30-day period has been launched by Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP).

The Active Donegal 30 for 30 Challenge is the latest DSP plan being rolled out across Donegal and is part of the government’s Keep Well campaign which was launched at the end of October. The DSP will be working with all the local statutory agencies and community and sporting organisations to encourage a strong county-wide participation.

The Active Donegal 30 for 30 Challenge is open to individuals, families and schools and the participants can choose their own activity – it can be walking, running, cycling, spinning, circuits, yoga, home exercise or swimming. The list is endless, but importantly, all actively must be done safely within the Covid-19 guidelines.

Those who sign up for 30 for 30 will join a dedicated Facebook group which will contain videos, challenges and a variety of tips for keeping well. Each participant will receive a special edition snood scarf, while numerous spot prizes will be awarded throughout the 30-day challenge.

Speaking about the latest initiative, Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, said: “The Active Donegal 30 For 30 Challenge comes under the government’s Keep Well campaign which focuses on the five main themes of keeping active, staying connected, switching off and being active, eating well and minding your mood.

“Being active on a daily basis, no matter for how long, is so important to our health and wellbeing. So, setting aside time for 3 x 10 or 2 x 15 minutes of movement or activity sessions and making physical activity a daily habit, is vitally important to our overall wellbeing.”

Mr Sweeney added: “The Active Donegal 30 for 30 will give information and tips on how people can draw up a plan of activity that will help keep people well over the coming weeks. So, are the people of Donegal ready and up for the challenge?.”

To sign up for the Active Donegal 30 for 30 Challenge, log on to

https://30for30activitychallenge.eventbrite.ie

For more information, email 30for30@activedonegal.com or tel. 07491 10678 / 16079