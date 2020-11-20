330 new cases of Covid-19 in ROI, 22 in Donegal

An additional 330 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening, with eight more Covid related deaths.

22 of the new cases are in Donegal, which has an 14 day incidence rate of 266.3 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate of 113.1

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,018 Covid related deaths and 69,802 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, another 12 Covid related deaths have been reported north of the border today, with 369 new cases.

The death toll in Northern Ireland stands at 913, and there have been 49,085 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

The figures come as some Covid restrictions are eased for a week, before another two week circuit break lockdown comes into effect next Friday.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,018 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 19th November, the HPSC has been notified of 330 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 69,802* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

171 are men / 155 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 69,802 confirmed cases reflects this.

