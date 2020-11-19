The Score – 19/11/20

It'a a huge weekend for Donegal GAA with the footballers and hurlers both in finals on Sunday.

We'll look ahead to the Ulster Championship decider with Colm McFadden, Martin McHugh and Damien Donohue as Donegal chase three in a row provincial football titles.

Joe Boyle discusses Donegal's chances in the Nickey Rackard Hurling Final against Mayo on Sunday at Croke Park.

Finn Harps play Shamrock Rovers int he quarter Finals of the FAI Cup on Friday, We'll hear from Harps boss Ollie Horgan.

While Leon Blanche of Boylesports joins us to look as the weekend's fixtures in "Ahead of the Game"

Part 1.

Part 2.