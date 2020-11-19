Some schools not following Covid-19 guidelines, says teacher union

Some schools are not following Covid-19 guidelines, according to a teacher union.

At today's Oireachtas Education Committee, the Teachers Union of Ireland will call for enforcement where non-compliance is found.

Meanwhile Forsa will voice its concern at the lack of clarity regarding the supply of PPE to staff, and will accuse the Department of Education of minimising its use in schools.

Committee member, Sinn Fein's Rose Conway-Walsh, says they'll be looking for more detail on schools adherence to public health measures: