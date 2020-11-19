Residents near landslide ‘treated with contempt’ – Doherty

A Donegal Deputy has described residents near the landslide at Meenbog receiving letters just days after the incident informing them of a second wind farm development near the site as 'beyond belief'.

A full investigation into the developments at the site of the landslide near Ballybofey is underway.

Deputy Pearse Doherty believes that the letters received this week detailing further plans show contempt for the community.

He has rowed in behind calls for works at the site to halt completely until a full investigation is carried out and the full extent of the damage caused is known: