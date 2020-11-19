Raymond Galligan on Cavan needing complete performance

For the second year in a row Cavan will play Donegal in the Ulster Final.

Dramatic comebacks against Monaghan and Down have seen the Breffni side return to the provincial final but goalkeeper Raymond Galligan is realistic about the challenge ahead and knows his team-mates will need a complete performance to compete.

Cavan have been playing for six weeks on the trot and Raymond feels it's not a disadvantage...

Mickey Graham's side lost by five points in the 2019 decider, Raymond is hoping that game will stand to them this time around...

Galligan has over 70 appearances for Cavan and there are a few others that have been through the trenches for some time. He says experience has been telling in this campaign for them...