Playing Croke Park is special – Joe Boyle

The Donegal hurlers are chasing a fourth All Ireland title and a third in the Nickey Rackard competition this Sunday when they face Mayo at GAA Headquarters.

Having lost back to back Lowry Meagher Cup deciders in 2009 and 2010, the Donegal hurlers have remained unbeaten since at Croke Park.

They won the Lowry Meagher in 2011, with two wins in the Nickey Rackard in 2013 and 2018.

Donegal's Joe Boyle who is playing in a 5th All Ireland lives in Mayo and is confident they can upset the favourites.

The Burt man has been telling Highland's Tom Comack playing at Croke Park is special...