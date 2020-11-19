One of two new Covid-19 test centres at Dublin Airport opens today

One of two new Covid-19 test centres at Dublin Airport will open today - the second has been delayed until after the weekend.

The facilities are to help passengers as part of the EU's new traffic light system for international travel.

The two centres were both due to start operations today, but only the drive through option will be open.

The walk in centre next to Terminal 2 won't be up and running until Monday.

The move to open airport testing comes as the travel and tourism sector aims to get back up and running under the EU traffic light system which Ireland has signed up to.

However, the government is still advising against non essential travel as part of our level 5 restrictions.

Meanwhile the outlook for the sector overall remains bleak - yesterday Norwegian Air become the latest airline to apply for examinership while Easy Jet annonced its first annual loss in its 25 year history.