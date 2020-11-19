Nurses getting parking fines at Altnagelvin Hospital

A Derry City and Strabane District Councillor says Health Trusts must put in place a system to ensure that nurses are not penalised for parking in the hospitals where they work.

Cllr Jason Barr says he's been told that on a number of occasions, nurses have come out from shifts at Altnagelvin Hospital to find parking fine notices on their windscreens.

He says some nurses have received fines on four occasions over the past six weeks.

Cllr Barr says this must be addressed immediately at the highest level: