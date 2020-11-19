Norths Health Minister to bring forward more Covid measures

Northern Ireland's Health Minister will bring forward more measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 there.

Today is the first meeting of the Executive since four days of talks resulted in an extension to most of the restrictions.

Robin Swann is expected to bring more proposals of restrictions to the Stormont Executive when it meets later today.

Its believed he will say the more measures are needed before the end of this month to stop hospitals being over run there again - next month.

Today, four hospitals are over capacity.

It comes as hairdressers and cafes will be allowed to reopen tomorrow after five weeks of closures.

Pubs, hotels and restaurants however must wait a further week.

Meanwhile, a second school in county Armagh has been forced to close due to Covid-19 outbreaks among students.

Clounagh Junior High in Portadown opened this morning, however the decision has since been taken to close for the rest of the week.

It comes just days after a cluster of cases was confirmed at the nearby Craigavon Senior High - forcing it to close its doors.