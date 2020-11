The Donegal Hurlers are looking to win the Nickey Rackard Cup for the second time in three years on Sunday when they clash with Mayo at Croke Park in this years decider.

Donegal have had their fair share of injury worries over the first three games in the competition but star men like Declan Coulter, Davin Flynn, Bernard Lafferty

and Danny Cullen are all back training are set to to feature to Sunday.

Manager Mickey McCann is happy Donegal are have the underdogs tag for the final...