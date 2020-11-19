Martin Luther King III Gives First Hume Foundation Lecture

Martin Luther King III is to give the First Hume Foundation Lecture on Leadership for Peaceful Change.

He's a US human rights advocate and son of assassinated civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr - who will be discussing the developing political situation in the United States and civil rights issues around the world.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation, in association with Politics in Action are hosting the online talk this evening at 7pm and is available to view online via: <https://www.facebook.com/events/1298892387124797/>