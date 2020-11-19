HSE confirms extent of staffing crisis at LUH

In a joint statement, Donegal’s two Sinn Féin TD’s have repeated calls for more urgent government support for Letterkenny University Hospital as the Covid crisis there deepens.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, Deputy Mac Padraig Mac Lochlainn told the Taoiseach that there were 133 staff off work as of Friday last, with that number is likely to have increased to over 150 in recent days.

He and Deputy Pearse Doherty have again said this is an “unprecedented crisis”, and every possible additional resource should be deployed to the hospital.

Around 450 staff are off work due to a number of Covid 19 outbreaks at hospitals across the country.

The HSE's Chief Operations Officer, Anne O'Connor has confirmed Letterkenny is one of the worst affected.............