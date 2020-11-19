Donegal people without broadband are disadvantaged, Dail hears

The Dail has been told that the success or failure of the National Broadband Plan will be one of the litmus tests on which the current Government is judged.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys that Covid-19 has shone a light on the fact that broadband is no longer a luxury, but an absolutely essential service. He said medical appointments, education, banking, and meetings are now routinely happening online, and the people and communities who do not have broadband in Donegal are at a serious disadvantage.

He urged Minister Humphreys to take immediate action............