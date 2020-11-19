Declan Bonner says it’s tough on those who can’t attend Ulster Final

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says it’s difficult telling players and management that they wouldn’t be allowed into Armagh’s Athletic Grounds on Sunday for the Ulster Final.

It could be a very special day for Donegal who chase the Anglo Celt Cup for an 11th time while also looking to win it for the first time doing three in a row.

With Covid regulations only allowing 40 as part of a county team there will be members of the Donegal party that will not experience the big decider.

Declan says it’s tough on those that can’t be there…

Donegal has seen players step up in recent weeks with the likes of Michael Langan, Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell and Peader Mogan all playing huge roles in the wins over Tyrone and Armagh.

Declan says they will need at the very least, the same work rate from the Armagh semi final victory for the Cavan game on Sunday...