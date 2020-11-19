Crash at local school sparks fresh safety fears

A crash outside Magherabeg National School in Manorcunningham has sparked fresh safety fears.

The two vehicle collision happened shortly before 3pm yesterday afternoon on the busy main Letterkenny - Derry road.

Both teachers and parents had previously campaigned for traffic calming measures outside the school and while periodic speed limit signs were installed, it's thought that they don't go far enough.

Cllr Paul Canning says there has been progress on a long term plan of building a car park to improve the safety of school users: