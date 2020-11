For the 9th time in the past ten years Donegal will contest the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final.

The county seniors face off with Cavan on Sunday in the 2020 decider at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Donegal are looking to win lift the Anglo Celt Cup for a sixth time during that period and for the first time, do the three in a row.

Colm McFadden was part of Ulster winning teams in 2011 2012 and 2014.

The St Michael's man says it's hard to look past another Donegal win on Sunday...