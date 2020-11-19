Can Harps cause cup upset – Ollie Horgan

Having successfully retained their place in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League Finn Harps return to the park in Ballybofey on Friday, hosting Shamrock Rovers in the quarter final of the FAI Cup.

The champions are going for the double and with that prize on offer for Rovers, Harps boss Ollie Horgan knows they have another tough night ahead.

In the corresponding league tie Rovers won 2-0 and are expected to be at full strength again for their visit north.

Shane McEleney will serve his suspension while Horgan has a few injury worries to deal with to.

Diarmaid Doherty has been speaking with the Harps boss ahead of the last eight cup encounter...