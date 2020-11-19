£1.23 million allocated to keep City of Derry Airport open

£1.23million has been approved in additional support for City of Derry Airport.

Stormont Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon says this is a short term support grant, based on 50% of the airport’s deficit for this financial year, and is to help City of Derry Airport to remain operational during the Covid-19 emergency.

In a statement this afternoon, Minister Nicola Mallon says airports connect people and places and their importance in these times of restricted movement must be maintained.

She adds she recognises the vital role that City of Derry Airport plays as a gateway to the North West, and that's why she and her Executive colleagues have been striving to ensure that City of Derry Airport is supported to remain open at this time of economic challenge.

She says other airports are also facing challenges as a result of Covid-19, and confirmed urgent consideration is also being given by the Executive to support for Belfast City and Belfast International Airports.

The minister's statement also acknowledges the cross border importance of the airport ; it's estimated that up to 40% of the traffic using City of Derry Airport originates in Donegal.