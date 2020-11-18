Work to do for big prize – Declan Bonner

Ahead of Sunday's Ulster Final against Cavan, Donegal will be putting the elements to their plan, constructed to bring a first ever third Ulster title in a row to the county.

Michael Murphy will of course be a massive part of the plan.

Speaking this week ahead of the final, Donegal Manager Declan Bonner feels that the Donegal Captain doesn't get the proper protection from officials at times, like what was evident in the semi final win over Armagh...

The game is fixed for the Athletics Grounds which looked a bit muddy in pitches when it hosted Cavan's semi final win over Down last Sunday

Declan is hopeful officials will have the work done this week to improve the surface for the players...

The county manager added that there is two big carrots with victory on Sunday...