Teaching unions call for Christmas holidays to be brought forward

Second level teaching unions are calling for the school Christmas holidays to be brought forward to boost morale.

Schools are due to finish up on December 22nd, but some unions want the break moved to Friday December 18th, so students and teachers can restrict their movements before visiting elderly relatives.

Education Minister Norma Foley yesterday ruled out any elongated Christmas break.

But Teachers Union of Ireland General Secretary Michael Gillespie says they want to feel safe over Christmas: