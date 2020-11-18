Taoiseach pledges resources to LUH

The Taoiseach has told the Dail that whatever resources are needed to fight Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital will be provided, but the key to easing the pressure is widespread adherence to restrictions.

Michael Martin was responding to Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, who told the Dail that 133 staff were off as a result of the pandemic last Friday, and he understands that figure has increased in the past number of days.

The Taoiseach said resources are being provided, but the only real solution is a reduction in community transmission..............