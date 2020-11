The Taoiseach has told the Dail he believes that offshore wind farms will replace onshore wind farms in the years ahead.

Michael Martin was responding to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who asked when a review of planning legislation relating to wind farms will be completed.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail last week's peat slide close to a wind farm construction site at Meenbog near Barnesmore Gap has thrown this issue into sharp focus...........