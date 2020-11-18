Letterkenny Chamber reach out to SVP in new initiative

Letterkenny Chamber and the St Vincent de Paul Society have entered into a partnership arrangement ahead of the Christmas period, which will see the society distribute Shop LK vouchers to those in need.

The society says demand for its services is already up by 30% this year.

Rosa Glacken, North Western Regional President of SVP says they are experiencing major problems as a result of the pandemic, and in the coming weeks, they are urging business people and the wider community to help as much as possible as they launch this initiative to help local families, while also supporting local business.

Letterkenny Chamber President Jimmy Stafford says it's important that Chamber supports St Vincent de Paul in Donegal, particularly at a time when many will need the help of the society than ever. He's hopeful that this unique, local collaboration will encourage even more people to donate, in the knowledge that the cards are also supporting local businesses and local jobs.

Cormac McCormack is the SVP Letterkenny Area President ; he says requests for help this year are up 30%, and the closure of the Vincents shop means they cannot accept donations in the usual way. With that in mind, he says the partnership with Letterkenny Chamber is particularly important.